Filip Gustavsson News: Loses Friday, starting Saturday

Gustavsson will start Saturday's road game in Vancouver, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson was tagged with four goals on 29 shots before he was pulled in the third period of Friday's 4-2 loss to the Flames. That moved him to 30-19-6 with a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 56 starts this season. He's won just two of his last seven outings (2-3-2) and will now be starting on back-to-back days, though the Canucks' forward group has been diminished by injuries. Despite that, they've scored 18 times over the last four games, winning three of them, so they'll still be a formidable opponent.