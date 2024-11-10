Filip Gustavsson News: Loses in overtime

Gustavsson surrendered two goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Gustavsson put in a decent effort, but he ended up taking his second defeat in three outings. The 26-year-old allowed goals to Jason Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev in the low-scoring contest. Gustavsson is now 7-2-2 with a 2.27 GAA and a .919 save percentage over 11 starts this season as one of the top goalies in the league. The Wild's next game is Thursday at home versus the Canadiens.