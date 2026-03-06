Filip Gustavsson News: Makes 29 saves in win
Gustavsson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
This was Gustavsson's third win in four outings since the Olympics. He's given up just six goals on 124 shots in those contests as he continues to strengthen his grip on the No. 1 job between the pipes for the Wild. Gustavsson improved to 23-10-6 with a 2.53 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 40 appearances. The Wild have another tough matchup ahead as they're set to visit the Avalanche on Sunday. Gustavsson won in Colorado on Feb. 26, stopping 44 of 45 shots in a 5-2 victory while he was battling an illness.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6Yesterday
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, March 34 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 16 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More