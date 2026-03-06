Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Makes 29 saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Gustavsson stopped 29 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

This was Gustavsson's third win in four outings since the Olympics. He's given up just six goals on 124 shots in those contests as he continues to strengthen his grip on the No. 1 job between the pipes for the Wild. Gustavsson improved to 23-10-6 with a 2.53 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 40 appearances. The Wild have another tough matchup ahead as they're set to visit the Avalanche on Sunday. Gustavsson won in Colorado on Feb. 26, stopping 44 of 45 shots in a 5-2 victory while he was battling an illness.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
