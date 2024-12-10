Filip Gustavsson News: Perseveres for shootout win

Gustavsson stopped 21 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to Utah.

It was a back-and-forth game, and it was far from Gustavsson's best outing of the season. Two of Utah's goals came on the power play, but Marco Rossi tied it for Minnesota in the final minute of the third period. Gustavsson stopped all three of Utah's shootout attempts to earn his fifth straight win. He's now 14-4-3 with a 2.08 GAA and a .927 save percentage over 21 starts this season, with this game being just the third time he's allowed at least four goals all year. The 26-year-old is likely to start in a challenging home game against the Oilers on Thursday.