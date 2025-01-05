Filip Gustavsson News: Posts 21-save shutout

Gustavsson recorded a 21-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Gustavsson won for the fourth time in his last five starts, a span in which he's allowed just 10 goals. The 26-year-old improved to 18-6-3 with a 2.20 GAA and a .926 save percentage over 27 outings. He also matched his career high for shutouts in a season with three, a mark he's reached in three straight campaigns. He's got plenty of time to surpass that mark in 2024-25, and the Swede should remain among the best goalies in the league in the second half.