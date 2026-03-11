Filip Gustavsson News: Posts 25-save shutout
Gustavsson stopped all 25 shots he faced in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Mammoth.
Gustavsson extended his winning streak to three starts, but his excellent play goes well beyond his win-loss record. The 27-year-old goaltender has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his five appearances since the break, a stretch in which he's gone 4-1-0 with a 1.21 GAA and an impressive, yet unsustainable, .960 save percentage.
