Filip Gustavsson News: Posts 34-save shutout

Gustavsson notched a 34-save shutout in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Gustavsson notched his fifth shutout of the season, putting him in a tie for second in the league behind Connor Hellebuyck (six). This was Gustavsson's second shutout in March, and he's gone 5-2-1 with 14 goals allowed over eight appearances this month. The Swede is up to 27-15-4 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 47 appearances. He'll likely get the nod again for Saturday's home game versus the Sabres.