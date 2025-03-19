Filip Gustavsson News: Posts 34-save shutout
Gustavsson notched a 34-save shutout in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.
Gustavsson notched his fifth shutout of the season, putting him in a tie for second in the league behind Connor Hellebuyck (six). This was Gustavsson's second shutout in March, and he's gone 5-2-1 with 14 goals allowed over eight appearances this month. The Swede is up to 27-15-4 with a 2.51 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 47 appearances. He'll likely get the nod again for Saturday's home game versus the Sabres.
