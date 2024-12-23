Filip Gustavsson News: Ready to return

Gustavsson (lower body) will return to the lineup in Monday's game against Chicago, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Minnesota hasn't decided if Gustavsson or Marc-Andre Fleury will start in Monday's matchup. Still, it's encouraging that the 26-year-old Gustavsson is healthy again after missing the last four games due to injury. He has posted a 14-5-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.24 GAA and a .922 save percentage across 22 appearances this season.