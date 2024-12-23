Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Ready to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Gustavsson (lower body) will return to the lineup in Monday's game against Chicago, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Minnesota hasn't decided if Gustavsson or Marc-Andre Fleury will start in Monday's matchup. Still, it's encouraging that the 26-year-old Gustavsson is healthy again after missing the last four games due to injury. He has posted a 14-5-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.24 GAA and a .922 save percentage across 22 appearances this season.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
