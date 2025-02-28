Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson News: Receiving start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Gustavsson will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Friday, per the NHL media site.

Gustavsson will get the second half of a back-to-back, taking the tougher opponent after Marc-Andre Fleury was in goal for Thursday's 6-1 loss to Utah. Gustavsson has gone 4-3-0 over his last seven games, but he has a 2.88 GAA despite a .910 save percentage in that span. The Avalanche's offense isn't deep, but he'll still have to contend with the NHL's leading scorer this season in Nathan MacKinnon (90 points), which could be trouble if the Wild run out of gas later in the game.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
