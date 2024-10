Gustavsson permitted six goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Flyers. The seventh goal was an empty-netter.

Gustavsson had been outstanding before Saturday's struggles, posting a 4-0-1 record with a sparkling 1.40 GAA and a superb .952 save percentage in five outings. He will look to bounce back in his next start, which could come Tuesday in Pittsburgh versus the Penguins.