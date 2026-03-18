Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Secures OT win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Gustavsson turned aside 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Chicago.

The 27-year-old netminder briefly left the game in the third period for some equipment maintenance, but Gustavsson returned to the crease in time to collect the victory when Mats Zuccarello snapped home the OT winner. Gustavsson has allowed three goals or fewer in six of seven starts since the Olympic break, going 5-2-0 with a stellar 1.88 GAA and .932 save percentage.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
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