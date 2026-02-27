Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Set for backup duties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Gustavsson (illness) is expected to back up Jesper Wallstedt for Friday's road game versus the Mammoth, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson was ill Thursday but still put in a good performance to earn the win. He has a 21-9-6 record with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 37 outings this season. While he's on the bench Friday, Gustavsson is the Wild's more experienced goalie and may take a slight majority of the playing time moving forward.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
