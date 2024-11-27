Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson News: Set to defend road net

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Gustavsson is expected start on the road against Buffalo on Wednesday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Gustavsson has a 9-4-3 record, 2.18 GAA and .923 save percentage in 16 appearances in 2024-25. Those are amazing numbers, but he is in a bit of a rough patch, allowing six goals on 62 shots (.903 save percentage) while dropping his past two starts. Buffalo has an 11-9-1 record and ranks 13th offensively with 3.24 goals per game.

