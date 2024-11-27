Filip Gustavsson News: Set to defend road net

Gustavsson is expected start on the road against Buffalo on Wednesday, per Heather Engel of NHL.com.

Gustavsson has a 9-4-3 record, 2.18 GAA and .923 save percentage in 16 appearances in 2024-25. Those are amazing numbers, but he is in a bit of a rough patch, allowing six goals on 62 shots (.903 save percentage) while dropping his past two starts. Buffalo has an 11-9-1 record and ranks 13th offensively with 3.24 goals per game.