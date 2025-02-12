Filip Gustavsson News: Set to face Team Canada
Gustavsson is expected to start against Team Canada on Wednesday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Gustavsson won his final two starts with the Wild before the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, stopping 69 of 73 shots (.945 save percentage) in that span. He's 22-11-3 with a 2.63 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 37 appearances in 2024-25. He's got his work cut out for him against Canada's high-powered offense, but if he performs well then perhaps he'll be deployed again Saturday versus Finland. Sweden is also carrying goaltenders Samuel Ersson and Linus Ullmark.
