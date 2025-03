Gustavsson is expected to start at home against the Devils on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Gustavsson is red hot, posting a 4-1-0 record, 1.21 GAA and .958 save percentage across his past five appearances. He's 29-16-4 with a 2.46 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 50 outings this season. New Jersey ranks 17th in goals per game with 2.95.