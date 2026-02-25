Filip Gustavsson News: Set to start Thursday
Gustavsson will start Thursday's road game against Colorado, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.
Gustavsson saw some playing time for Sweden at the 2026 Winter Olympics, but he'll draw the start in Minnesota's first game following the layoff. Over his seven starts leading up to the Olympic break, he went 6-0-1 with a 3.19 GAA and .888 save percentage.
