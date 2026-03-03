Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Sharp against Lightning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Gustavsson stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

The game was close through two periods, and Gustavsson did his job while the Wild worked to build a lead. The lone goal against was a second-period tally by Nikita Kucherov. Gustavsson has won five of his last six games, allowing two or fewer goals in four of those outings. He's now at a 22-10-6 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 39 appearances this season. Gustavsson has started three of the Wild's fourth games since the Olympics, suggesting he will get a majority of the workload as the team competes for its positioning in the Central Division. The Wild's next game is Friday in Vegas.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
