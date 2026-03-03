Filip Gustavsson News: Sharp against Lightning
Gustavsson stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.
The game was close through two periods, and Gustavsson did his job while the Wild worked to build a lead. The lone goal against was a second-period tally by Nikita Kucherov. Gustavsson has won five of his last six games, allowing two or fewer goals in four of those outings. He's now at a 22-10-6 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 39 appearances this season. Gustavsson has started three of the Wild's fourth games since the Olympics, suggesting he will get a majority of the workload as the team competes for its positioning in the Central Division. The Wild's next game is Friday in Vegas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 12 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals14 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1120 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions24 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More