Gustavsson made 24 saves in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

Sam Bennett spoiled Gustavsson's shutout bid in the second period, but the 26-year-old netminder was otherwise sharp as he won his third straight start. Gustavsson has quickly put his tough 2023-24 campaign behind him, going 4-0-1 to begin the current season with a stellar 1.40 GAA and .952 save percentage.