Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Shuts out Habs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 14, 2024 at 7:56pm

Gustavsson stopped all 19 shots faced in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Minnesota, which was well rested after having three full days off, smothered Montreal and made it easy for Gustavsson, who returned to the win column after dropping an overtime decision to the Blackhawks on Sunday. It was his first shutout of the season and seventh during his career. The Wild have now won six of the last eight contests, and Gustavsson is 8-2-2 heading into Saturday's home meeting with division foe Dallas.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now