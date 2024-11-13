Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson News: Slated starter for Thursday

RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Gustavsson is expected to start against Montreal at home Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has been fantastic this season, posting a 7-2-2 record, 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage in 11 appearances. He's stopped 53 of 57 shots (.930 save percentage) across his past two starts. Montreal is 5-9-2 and ranks 19th offensively with 2.88 goals per game.

