Filip Gustavsson News: Slated starter for Thursday

Gustavsson is expected to start against Montreal at home Thursday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has been fantastic this season, posting a 7-2-2 record, 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage in 11 appearances. He's stopped 53 of 57 shots (.930 save percentage) across his past two starts. Montreal is 5-9-2 and ranks 19th offensively with 2.88 goals per game.