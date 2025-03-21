Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Slated to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Gustavsson will start Saturday's home game against the Sabres, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has been sharp over his last two starts, going 2-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA and .984 save percentage. He posted a 34-save shutout during Wednesday's start against Seattle and will attempt to maintain his momentum against the Sabres. He made a start in Buffalo on Nov. 27 and turned aside all 39 shots he saw en route to the shutout win.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
