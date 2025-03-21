Filip Gustavsson News: Slated to start Saturday
Gustavsson will start Saturday's home game against the Sabres, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson has been sharp over his last two starts, going 2-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA and .984 save percentage. He posted a 34-save shutout during Wednesday's start against Seattle and will attempt to maintain his momentum against the Sabres. He made a start in Buffalo on Nov. 27 and turned aside all 39 shots he saw en route to the shutout win.
