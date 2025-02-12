Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Solid in 4 Nations loss to Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 9:34pm

Gustavsson made 24 saves for Sweden in a 4-3 overtime loss to Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday.

Gustavsson allowed two goals in the first, but he couldn't be faulted for either. And it's not like he got support early -- Sweden didn't have a shot on goal until 17:16 of the first period. Gustavsson was calm, cool and collected the rest of the way, including late in the third when the game's fast past quickened. Sweden next faces off on Saturday when they meet Finland in Montreal.

