Filip Gustavsson News: Starting against Chicago

Gustavsson was the first goalie off Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports, signaling that he'll start at home against Chicago.

Gustavsson had already been cleared to suit up after missing the last five games due to a lower-body injury, but the team wasn't sure whether the 26-year-old would start over Marc-Andre Fleury. Gustavsson will ultimately return to the net Monday for the Wild's final game before the Christmas break, and he'll have a favorable matchup in his first appearance following his absence, as the Blackhawks are averaging just 2.56 goals per game this season, which is the fourth-worst mark in the NHL.