Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Starting in Anaheim

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Gustavsson will guard the road goal versus the Ducks on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson didn't play Thursday versus the Sharks, allowing Marc-Andre Fleury to make a start instead. The 26-year-old Gustavsson will return to the crease looking to shake off a loss to the Kings in his last start, in which he allowed four goals on 27 shots. He has gone 6-2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .917 save percentage this season, and this is a strong matchup for the Swedish netminder.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now