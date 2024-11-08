Filip Gustavsson News: Starting in Anaheim

Gustavsson will guard the road goal versus the Ducks on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson didn't play Thursday versus the Sharks, allowing Marc-Andre Fleury to make a start instead. The 26-year-old Gustavsson will return to the crease looking to shake off a loss to the Kings in his last start, in which he allowed four goals on 27 shots. He has gone 6-2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .917 save percentage this season, and this is a strong matchup for the Swedish netminder.