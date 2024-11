Gustavsson will guard the road goal Saturday versus the Flames, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson is coming off a 22-save effort in Tuesday's 4-2 win over St. Louis. He has a 9-3-2 record with one shutout, a 2.07 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. Calgary sits 22nd in the league with 2.60 goals per game in 2024-25.