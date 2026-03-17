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Filip Gustavsson News: Starting in Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Gustavsson will defend the road net against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson's stretch of solid play between the pipes came to a halt Saturday against the Rangers, a game in which he surrendered four goals on 18 shots in a 4-2 loss. The Swedish netminder has registered a 24-11-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.50 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 42 appearances this season. Gustavsson has a favorable matchup against a Blackhawks club that sits 30th in the NHL with 2.61 goals per game in 2025-26.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
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