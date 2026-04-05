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Filip Gustavsson News: Starting in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Gustavsson will defend the road net against the Red Wings on Sunday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson will get the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back after Jesper Wallstedt played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 27-year-old Gustavsson has a 27-13-6 record this campaign with four shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 47 appearances. Detroit sits 21st in the league with 2.88 goals per game this season.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
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