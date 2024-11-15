Filip Gustavsson News: Starting Saturday

Gustavsson will guard the home crease versus Dallas on Saturday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson picked up his first shutout of the season Thursday, stopping 19 shots in a 3-0 win over Montreal. The win raised his record to 8-2-2 with a 2.08 GAA and a .924 save percentage. After a tough 2023-24 campaign, Gustavsson is back on track and is once again a top-10 goaltender in the NHL. He will have a tough matchup against Dallas as the Stars are 10-5-0 and average 3.47 goals per game.