Filip Gustavsson News: Starting Saturday

Gustavsson will guard the home cage versus the Islanders on Saturday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has been great in three of his last four starts, allowing four goals on 91 shots (.956 save percentage), while conceding six goals on a whopping 52 shots in a 6-0 loss in Ottawa on Saturday. Gustavsson is 21-11-3 with three shutouts, a 2.61 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 36 appearances in 2024-25. The Islanders are generating 2.72 goals per game, 26th in the NHL this season.