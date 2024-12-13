Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson

Filip Gustavsson News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 10:54am

Gustavsson will patrol the home crease versus Vegas on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson gave up five goals on 26 shots against Edmonton on Thursday, taking the loss. It was his worst performance since allowing six goals on 22 shots in Philadelphia on Oct. 26. Gustavsson has been sensational this season, save for those two starts, as he is 14-5-3 with a 2.24 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 22 appearances in 2024-25. The Golden Knights are averaging 2.86 goals per game this season.

