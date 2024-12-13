Filip Gustavsson News: Starting Sunday

Gustavsson will patrol the home crease versus Vegas on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson gave up five goals on 26 shots against Edmonton on Thursday, taking the loss. It was his worst performance since allowing six goals on 22 shots in Philadelphia on Oct. 26. Gustavsson has been sensational this season, save for those two starts, as he is 14-5-3 with a 2.24 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 22 appearances in 2024-25. The Golden Knights are averaging 2.86 goals per game this season.