Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Starting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Gustavsson will protect the home net against Detroit on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has won four of his last five outings, stopping 165 of 178 shots. He has a 22-11-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .915 save percentage across 37 appearances this season. Detroit is tied with Minnesota for 17th in the league with 2.89 goals per game in 2024-25.

