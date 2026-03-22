Filip Gustavsson News: Stellar in OT win over Stars

Gustavsson stopped 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over Dallas.

The only puck that got past him came on a Stars power play late in the first period, and it had to deflect off two Wild players along the way. Gustavsson has allowed more than three goals only once in eight starts since the Olympic break, going 6-2-0 with a dazzling 1.76 GAA and .936 save percentage.