Filip Gustavsson News: Stops 37 shots against Canes

Gustavsson racked up 37 saves on 38 shots in a 2-1 victory over Carolina on Thursday.

Gustavsson has gotten absolutely peppered in his last two outings, facing a combined 90 shots while making 83 saves (.922 save percentage). After a rough start to January, the 26-year-old backstop appears to have rediscovered his game, going 3-1-0 with a 2.51 GAA in his last four appearances. With Gustavsson joining Team Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, the Wild may decide to give him the night off versus the Islanders on Saturday and roll out veteran Marc-Andre Fleury instead.