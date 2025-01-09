Filip Gustavsson News: Struggles against Avalanche

Gustavsson stopped 21 of 27 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Gustavsson had to take this one on the chin -- Marc-Andre Fleury dressed as backup despite battling an illness because the Wild also have two injured goalies at AHL Iowa and couldn't make a recall work with limited cap space. This was a second poor outing in a row for Gustavsson, who has allowed 10 goals on the last 45 shots he's faced. He dropped to 18-7-3 with a 2.44 GAA and a .918 save percentage over 29 appearances, but he's also started seven of the last eight games since returning from a lower-body injury. The Wild have a back-to-back up next with road games in San Jose on Saturday and in Vegas on Sunday.