Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Stuck with another OTL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 7:47am

Gustavsson made 34 saves in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The teams traded tallies through two-plus periods, with Marco Rossi tying the game at 4-4 just 22 seconds into the third frame, and Gustavsson and Igor Shesterkin both stood tall to close out regulation. The Minnesota netminder got caught in OT, however, as Artemi Panarin's shot-pass slipped right under Gustavsson's pad to be tapped home by Vincent Trocheck. Gustavsson is 1-2-2 over his last five starts with a 3.16 GAA and .899 save percentage, a swoon which has prevented the Wild from pulling away in the race for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now