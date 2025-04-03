Filip Gustavsson News: Stuck with another OTL

Gustavsson made 34 saves in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The teams traded tallies through two-plus periods, with Marco Rossi tying the game at 4-4 just 22 seconds into the third frame, and Gustavsson and Igor Shesterkin both stood tall to close out regulation. The Minnesota netminder got caught in OT, however, as Artemi Panarin's shot-pass slipped right under Gustavsson's pad to be tapped home by Vincent Trocheck. Gustavsson is 1-2-2 over his last five starts with a 3.16 GAA and .899 save percentage, a swoon which has prevented the Wild from pulling away in the race for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference.