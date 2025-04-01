Filip Gustavsson News: Stumbles in shootout

Gustavsson stopped 26 shots in regulation and overtime but was beaten twice on two shootout attempts in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

It was a tough way to wrap up March for the 26-year-old netminder. Gustavsson has still allowed two goals or fewer in six of his last seven starts, going 4-2-1 over that stretch with a stellar 1.84 GAA and .936 save percentage as the Wild close in on securing a playoff spot.