Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Tagged with loss Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 8:41am

Gustavsson stopped 26 of 28 shots in Monday's 3-0 loss to the Stars. The third goal was an empty-netter in the final minute of the third period.

Gustavsson looked decent between the pipes against one of the best teams in the Western Conference and limited the damage to just two goals, but the offense didn't provide him any kind of support. As a result, the 26-year-old netminder saw the end of his three-game winning streak, but he continues to play at a high level. He's posted a save percentage above .900 in six of his last seven outings, going 4-2-1 with a 1.70 GAA and a .939 save percentage over that stretch.

