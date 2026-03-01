Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Takes close loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Gustavsson stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Gustavsson couldn't keep the game tied late in the third period, with Pavel Buchnevich scoring the winner with 3:39 to go. This performance ended Gustavsson's four-game winning streak, though it was still a decent effort. He's now at a 21-10-6 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 38 appearances. The Wild have alternated goalies at times but weren't doing so in January, so it remains to be seen if Gustavsson will claim a majority of the starts over Jesper Wallstedt as the team looks to solidify its place in the standings.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals
Author Image
Chris Morgan
12 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
18 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
22 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
26 days ago