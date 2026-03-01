Filip Gustavsson News: Takes close loss
Gustavsson stopped 21 of 23 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blues. The third goal was an empty-netter.
Gustavsson couldn't keep the game tied late in the third period, with Pavel Buchnevich scoring the winner with 3:39 to go. This performance ended Gustavsson's four-game winning streak, though it was still a decent effort. He's now at a 21-10-6 record with a 2.58 GAA and a .909 save percentage over 38 appearances. The Wild have alternated goalies at times but weren't doing so in January, so it remains to be seen if Gustavsson will claim a majority of the starts over Jesper Wallstedt as the team looks to solidify its place in the standings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!7 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals12 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions22 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More