Filip Gustavsson News: Takes loss in Game 2

Gustavsson stopped 18 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Gustavsson went into the playoff cold, and that led to him watching from the bench for the first seven games of the postseason. He didn't make a great impression in this contest, which led to the Wild falling behind 2-0 in the series. Gustavsson went 28-15-6 with a 2.69 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 50 regular-season contests, so he can play better than he's shown lately, though his work at the Olympics may have added some fatigue. With both Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt coming off ugly losses, it's unclear who the Wild will turn to in Game 3 on home ice Saturday.