Filip Gustavsson News: Takes loss in playoff-like game
Gustavsson made 19 saves in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He allowed four goals.
The game was a deadlock until there was just 2:53 left in the third -- the teams were playing playoff hockey. Gustavsson is 26-12-6 with four shutouts, 2.51 GAA and .911 save percentage this season. Since mid-January, he is 12-3-1 with a .909 save percentage in 16 appearances. Gustavsson is the top dog in the Wild net right now. Jesper Wallstedt has tremendous promise, but he's 2-5-2 with an .890 save percentage in eight outings in the same span.
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