Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine against Blueshirts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Gustavsson will start Wednesday's road game against the Rangers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson was relatively sharp over 13 appearances in March, going 7-4-2 with a 1.98 GAA and .930 save percentage. He's coming off back-to-back losses but will attempt to turn things around against the Rangers, who rank 13th in the NHL with 3.01 goals per game.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
