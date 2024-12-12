Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine against Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 10:08am

Gustavsson will serve as the starting netminder for Thursday's home game against the Oilers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has been on a roll recently, picking up wins in each of his last five starts while posting a 1.74 GAA and .940 save percentage during that time. He's coming off his worst performance across that span, as he saved just 21 of 25 shots (.840 save percentage) in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Utah in overtime. However, he'll attempt to bounce back against the Oilers, who are averaging 3.00 goals to begin the season.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now