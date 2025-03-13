Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine against Rangers

Gustavsson will patrol the crease for Thursday's home clash with the Rangers, Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Gustavsson has appeared in five of the Wild's last six outings in which he posted a 3-2-0 record and 1.98 GAA. With no back-to-backs on Minnesota's short-term schedule, the 26-year-old netminder should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward -- though veteran Marc-Andre Fleury could get the occasional spot start along the way.