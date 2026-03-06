Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine in Vegas
Gustavsson will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Friday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson has five wins in his last six NHL games. He's posted a .927 save percentage in that span as well. The Wild look to be leaning on Gustavsson at this point, putting him firmly ahead of Jesper Wallstedt on the depth chart. This is a tough matchup, but Gustavsson's recent play suggests he can keep the Wild in it against anyone.
