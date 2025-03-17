Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Monday

Gustavsson will protect the home net against the Kings on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson has earned one win in his last four outings (1-2-1), allowing 10 goals on 104 shots. He has a 25-15-4 record with four shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 45 appearances this season. The Kings sit 21st in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.