Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Gustavsson will protect the home net against the Kings on Monday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson has earned one win in his last four outings (1-2-1), allowing 10 goals on 104 shots. He has a 25-15-4 record with four shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 45 appearances this season. The Kings sit 21st in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
