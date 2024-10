Gustavsson will protect the visiting crease in Philadelphia on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has been sensational thus far this season, going 4-0-1 with a 1.40 GAA and a .952 save percentage. He has not allowed more than two goals in any of his five starts. He should have a good matchup against the Flyers, who are 1-5-1, averaging only 2.43 goals per game.