Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

Gustavsson will patrol the home crease Sunday against Toronto, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson is coming off a 27-save effort in Friday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. He has a 5-1-1 record with a 2.29 GAA and a .919 save percentage across seven appearances this campaign. Toronto visits the Blues on Saturday before facing the Wild on Sunday. The Maple Leafs sit 13th in the league with 3.27 goals per game this season.

