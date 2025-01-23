Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Thursday
Gustavsson will defend the home crease versus Utah on Thursday, per Wild insider Kevin Falness.
Gustavsson has struggled of late, going 0-3-0 while allowing 19 goals on 118 shots (.839 save percentage) over his last four starts. Gustavsson's season stats still look good, thanks to a great start, as he is 18-9-3 with a 2,58 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 31 appearances this season. Utah is averaging 2.87 goals per game this season, 21st in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now