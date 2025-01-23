Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Thursday

Gustavsson will defend the home crease versus Utah on Thursday, per Wild insider Kevin Falness.

Gustavsson has struggled of late, going 0-3-0 while allowing 19 goals on 118 shots (.839 save percentage) over his last four starts. Gustavsson's season stats still look good, thanks to a great start, as he is 18-9-3 with a 2,58 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 31 appearances this season. Utah is averaging 2.87 goals per game this season, 21st in the NHL.