Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Gustavsson will defend the home crease versus Utah on Thursday, per Wild insider Kevin Falness.

Gustavsson has struggled of late, going 0-3-0 while allowing 19 goals on 118 shots (.839 save percentage) over his last four starts. Gustavsson's season stats still look good, thanks to a great start, as he is 18-9-3 with a 2,58 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 31 appearances this season. Utah is averaging 2.87 goals per game this season, 21st in the NHL.

