Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Thursday
Gustavsson will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Thursday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.
Gustavsson has struggled since shutting out Carolina on Jan. 4, going 2-5-0 with a 4.35 GAA and an .873 save percentage. Gustavsson is 20-11-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .913 across 35 appearances this season. The Hurricanes were shut out in Winnipeg on Tuesday and are generating 3.26 goals per game, seventh in the NHL this season.
