Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Gustavsson will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Thursday, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson has struggled since shutting out Carolina on Jan. 4, going 2-5-0 with a 4.35 GAA and an .873 save percentage. Gustavsson is 20-11-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .913 across 35 appearances this season. The Hurricanes were shut out in Winnipeg on Tuesday and are generating 3.26 goals per game, seventh in the NHL this season.

