Filip Gustavsson News: Tending twine Thursday

Gustavsson will protect the home net against Washington on Thursday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson has gone 3-1-0 in his last four outings, allowing only four goals on 112 shots. He has a 28-16-4 record with five shutouts, a 2.47 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 49 appearances this season. Washington ranks first in the league with 3.63 goals per game in 2024-25.